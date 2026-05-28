Varun Dhawan extends partnership with Lux Cozi until 2030
What's the story
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has renewed his association with men's innerwear brand Lux Cozi until 2030, reported The Economic Times. The partnership was first established in 2016. Lux Cozi is one of India's leading brands in the economy-to-mid segment of men's innerwear, available at over five lakh retail outlets across the country.
Brand alignment
Aligning with youth-centric strategy
The renewed partnership aligns with Lux Cozi's strategy of appealing to younger consumers, a focus that has shaped its brand messaging since Dhawan was first signed on. The actor has been the face of the brand in advertising campaigns across print, television, and digital platforms. This renewal underscores the company's commitment to consistency in its messaging as it seeks growth in this segment.
Career highlights
Actor's recent projects
Dhawan, who debuted in 2012, has starred in several commercially successful movies. His recent projects include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025) and Border 2 (2026). Next, he will be seen collaborating with his father, David Dhawan, on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.