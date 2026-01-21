Varun Dhawan isn't bothered by trolls ahead of 'Border 2' release
Varun Dhawan has been getting trolled online before his new film Border 2 drops, but he's not letting it get to him.
At a recent event, he shared, "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. It doesn't really matter."
He added with quiet confidence, "What I work for, you will find out this Friday."
What's the deal with 'Border 2?'
Border 2 is a war drama set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, directed by Anurag Singh. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa.
The movie was shot at real military locations and across Punjab, Jhansi, NDA Pune and Dehradun for authenticity.
It hits theaters on January 23.
Dhawan's take on the film
Varun seems genuinely proud of Border 2. He said simply, "I believe we made a good film. That's the most important thing."
The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta to mark the original Border's anniversary.