Varun Dhawan isn't bothered by trolls ahead of 'Border 2' release Entertainment Jan 21, 2026

Varun Dhawan has been getting trolled online before his new film Border 2 drops, but he's not letting it get to him.

At a recent event, he shared, "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. It doesn't really matter."

He added with quiet confidence, "What I work for, you will find out this Friday."