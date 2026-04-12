David Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh...': When's the teaser dropping?

The teaser is expected to be a vibrant and energetic video, capturing the essence of David Dhawan 's filmmaking style. It will reportedly feature the film's cast and set the tone for this youthful, vibrant entertainer. A source told the outlet, "The teaser leans heavily into nostalgia while maintaining a contemporary edge, and echoing the filmmaker's classic comic flair."

Release strategy

More details about the film to be revealed later

The teaser will be released across multiple platforms. The short duration of the teaser is designed to create excitement and pave the way for a more extensive promotional campaign. More details about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, including its plot and supporting cast, are expected to be revealed soon. The movie will release on June 12.