David Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh...': When's the teaser dropping?
What's the story
The first-look teaser of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, will reportedly be released on April 13. The announcement video is a one-minute clip that introduces audiences to the film's unique world, according to Pinkvilla. It also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.
Teaser details
Teaser to capture David Dhawan's filmmaking essence
The teaser is expected to be a vibrant and energetic video, capturing the essence of David Dhawan's filmmaking style. It will reportedly feature the film's cast and set the tone for this youthful, vibrant entertainer. A source told the outlet, "The teaser leans heavily into nostalgia while maintaining a contemporary edge, and echoing the filmmaker's classic comic flair."
Release strategy
More details about the film to be revealed later
The teaser will be released across multiple platforms. The short duration of the teaser is designed to create excitement and pave the way for a more extensive promotional campaign. More details about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, including its plot and supporting cast, are expected to be revealed soon. The movie will release on June 12.