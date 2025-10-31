Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona...' release date changed
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, has been pushed to June 2026. The movie was earlier scheduled for an April 10, 2026, release. The announcement was made by Tips Films on Friday, the caption read, "Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi - kyunki jab 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in cinemas on 5th June 2026."
Star-studded ensemble
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Dhawan, Hegde, and Thakur, the film also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The first look of the movie was released in May this year. No official reason for the delay has been made public so far.
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi — kyunki jab ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in cinemas on 5th June 2026 🎬✨#DavidDhawan@RameshTaurani#Maximilian@Varun_dvn@hegdepooja@mrunal0801@manishpaul03@jimmysheirgill@chunkythepanday@roymouni@kingaliasgar@Rajesh_roseshpic.twitter.com/N8i47pz6ee— Tips Films (@TipsFilmsInd) October 31, 2025
Film inspiration
Title's origin
The title of the upcoming drama reportedly draws inspiration from the popular song Ishq Sona Hai in David's Biwi No. 1, which starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Karisma Kapoor. The track features the iconic line, "Hai jawani toh ishq hona hai." Meanwhile, Dhawan was last seen in a cameo role in Thamma as Bhediya.