Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona...' release date changed

Star-studded ensemble

Cast and crew of the film

Apart from Dhawan, Hegde, and Thakur, the film also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The first look of the movie was released in May this year. No official reason for the delay has been made public so far.