LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona...' release date changed
Summarize
Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona...' release date changed
Varun Dhawan's film will now release in June

Varun Dhawan's 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona...' release date changed

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 31, 2025
11:56 am
What's the story

The release of the much-anticipated film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, has been pushed to June 2026. The movie was earlier scheduled for an April 10, 2026, release. The announcement was made by Tips Films on Friday, the caption read, "Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi - kyunki jab 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' in cinemas on 5th June 2026."

Star-studded ensemble

Cast and crew of the film

Apart from Dhawan, Hegde, and Thakur, the film also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mouni Roy. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The first look of the movie was released in May this year. No official reason for the delay has been made public so far.

Twitter Post

See the announcement here

Film inspiration

Title's origin

The title of the upcoming drama reportedly draws inspiration from the popular song Ishq Sona Hai in David's Biwi No. 1, which starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Karisma Kapoor. The track features the iconic line, "Hai jawani toh ishq hona hai." Meanwhile, Dhawan was last seen in a cameo role in Thamma as Bhediya.