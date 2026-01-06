Varun Dhawan shuts down 'Luka Chuppi 2' rumors
Varun Dhawan just set the record straight—he's not signed on for Luka Chuppi 2.
Chatting with fans on X, he said, "Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I'm doing. Will decide."
This clears up all those December reports linking him and Sharvari to the sequel.
What's actually happening?
Turns out, Luka Chuppi 2 has hit pause anyway. The movie was supposed to start early next year (early 2026) but got delayed by at least six months because director Laxman Utekar is busy with another project.
Plus, both Varun and Sharvari have other films lined up, so nothing's moving forward until mid-to-late 2026 or later.
What's next for Varun?
While the sequel is on hold, Varun's got something big coming: Border 2 drops in theaters January 23, 2026.
He'll be playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya alongside stars like Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh—so fans still have plenty to look forward to!