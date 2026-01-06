Varun Dhawan shuts down 'Luka Chuppi 2' rumors Entertainment Jan 06, 2026

Varun Dhawan just set the record straight—he's not signed on for Luka Chuppi 2.

Chatting with fans on X, he said, "Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I'm doing. Will decide."

This clears up all those December reports linking him and Sharvari to the sequel.