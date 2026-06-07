'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' nears ₹15cr mark after 2 days
What's the story
The romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, has completed two days in theaters. The film's box office performance has been relatively flat. On its second day, it earned ₹7.25cr after an opening-day collection of ₹7.5cr. The film's India net collection now stands at ₹14.75cr with an India gross collection of ₹17.7cr, per Sacnilk.
Box office battle
Competing with 'Peddi' and 'Obsession'
The film's performance comes amid stiff competition from other releases. Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi continues to attract audiences and has collected over ₹125cr (net) so far. Hollywood thriller Obsession is also holding its ground, reportedly crossing ₹4.71cr on Saturday.
Career conclusion
Plot of the film
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is Dhawan's last film as a director. The comedy revolves around Jass (Varun), whose marriage to Bani (Thakur) falls apart after she seeks a divorce since he wants kids but she doesn't. Jass later moves on with Preet (Hegde). Things spiral into chaos when both women become pregnant, putting him in an increasingly complicated situation.
Legal battle
₹400cr lawsuit against 'Hai Jawani...'
The film has also made headlines for a ₹400cr lawsuit filed by Puja Entertainment against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and Dhawan. The production house claims that songs from Vashu Bhagnani's 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 were used in the film without proper rights. They have sought the removal of these songs from the film and promotional material, along with a change in its title.