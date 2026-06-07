'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...' nears ₹15cr mark after 2 days

Legal battle

₹400cr lawsuit against 'Hai Jawani...'

The film has also made headlines for a ₹400cr lawsuit filed by Puja Entertainment against Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and Dhawan. The production house claims that songs from Vashu Bhagnani's 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 were used in the film without proper rights. They have sought the removal of these songs from the film and promotional material, along with a change in its title.