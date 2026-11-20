'Varuvaaiy' becomes 1st Tamil Grammy nominee amid Krishnan credit dispute
Big news for Tamil music: Varuvaaiy just became the first-ever Tamil song to get a Grammy nomination, making it into the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards.
But while fans are celebrating, there's some tension behind the scenes: the family of composer L. Krishnan says his original 1989 or 1990 tune inspired this track, but he hasn't been properly credited.
Krishnan's son says father wrote melody
Krishnan's son shared that his father wrote the melody decades ago for Carnatic singer Nithyasree Mahadevan, and singer Susha (who performed Varuvaaiy) even learned it from her mother, highlighting Krishnan's influence.
Despite this controversy, Varuvaaiy is now competing with global names like Angelique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams, marking a huge moment for Tamil music on an international stage.