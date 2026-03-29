Vasanthabalan at 'Neelira' launch in Chennai warns films create division
Entertainment
At the Neelira trailer launch in Chennai, filmmaker Vasanthabalan spoke out against movies like Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar, saying they fuel hate and division.
He reminded everyone how powerful films can be in shaping what people think, pointing to old shows like Ramayana that really influenced viewers.
Cinema should not create a rift, he shared, highlighting how much impact stories on screen can have.
Maaran backs Vasanthabalan, criticizes hate-driven films
Director Vetri Maaran backed up Vasanthabalan's views, criticizing films that use hate for commercial gain.
Both directors emphasized that filmmakers have a real responsibility to consider the messages they put out, sparking fresh conversation about ethics and influence in today's film industry.