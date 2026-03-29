Vasanthabalan at 'Neelira' launch in Chennai warns films create division Entertainment Mar 29, 2026

At the Neelira trailer launch in Chennai, filmmaker Vasanthabalan spoke out against movies like Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar, saying they fuel hate and division.

He reminded everyone how powerful films can be in shaping what people think, pointing to old shows like Ramayana that really influenced viewers.

Cinema should not create a rift, he shared, highlighting how much impact stories on screen can have.