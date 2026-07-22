Vashist of 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' welcomes son Arth on Instagram
Entertainment
Manasvi Vashist, best known from Ishq Mein Marjawan, just became a dad! He and his wife Arushi Khanduja welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Arth.
Sharing the news on Instagram with a heartfelt photo, Vashist wrote, "Now, our story begins a beautiful new chapter with the little one who has given our lives a whole new meaning."
Vashist and Khanduja married amid congratulations
Vashist and Khanduja tied the knot in February 2026 after years of dating.
Their announcement was met with tons of congratulatory messages from fans and TV industry friends like Helly Shah, Shantanu Maheshwari, Chandani Sharma, and Ankit Siwach.