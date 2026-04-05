Vatsa wins Best Supporting Actor (female) for 'Homebound' in Mumbai
Entertainment
Shalini Vatsa just picked up the Best Supporting Actor (female) award for her role in Homebound at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai.
The star-studded night, hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, celebrated standout talent from films and OTT.
Vicky Kaushal handed over the trophy to Vatsa.
Chetak Screen Awards use 53 jurors
Vatsa stood out among strong nominees like Divya Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Manjiri Pupala.
The Chetak Screen Awards are known for their tough selection process: winners are chosen by a panel of 53 respected filmmakers and artists using a detailed rubric designed by Dr. Priya Jaikumar (USC).
Started by The Indian Express Group, these awards focus on true artistic merit and peer recognition.