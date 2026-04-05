Vatsa wins Best Supporting Actor (female) for 'Homebound' in Mumbai

Chetak Screen Awards use 53 jurors

Vatsa stood out among strong nominees like Divya Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Manjiri Pupala.

The Chetak Screen Awards are known for their tough selection process: winners are chosen by a panel of 53 respected filmmakers and artists using a detailed rubric designed by Dr. Priya Jaikumar (USC).

Started by The Indian Express Group, these awards focus on true artistic merit and peer recognition.