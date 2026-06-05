Vedang Raina reveals backup plan if he hadn't landed 'Archies'

Raina revealed that he had planned his career five years ago. "If I didn't land that Archies's audition, I was close to getting work experience and probably doing a masters degree," he said. He added, "I need to remind myself of that sometimes because right now I don't feel successful." "I don't feel like I've even begun, and I think of what the Vedang five years ago must have felt."

Actor's insight

'These are things that were beyond my imagination...'

Raina revealed, "I don't consider myself big yet, I'm just starting out, and I'm just privileged to even be part of an Imtiaz Ali film." "These are things that were beyond my imagination even about five years ago. I try to put things into perspective for myself sometimes." Since The Archies, Raina has appeared in one other feature film, Jigra, alongside Alia Bhatt. He will soon be seen in Main Wapas Aaunga, which is releasing on June 12.