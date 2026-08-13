Vedika Pinto reveals Anurag Kashyap taught her 'about life,' 'acting'

Pinto also spoke about the role of networking in the film industry.

She recalled, "I wanted to meet Anurag Kashyap for a long time, and my agent finally arranged that meeting."

"During that interaction, he saw something in me that eventually led to Nishaanchi."

"If that meeting had never happened, I might not have got the film."

"So, networking is important because people need to know you before they can consider you for a role."