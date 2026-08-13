Vedika Pinto reveals Anurag Kashyap taught her 'about life,' 'acting'
What's the story
Vedika Pinto, who starred in the film Nishaanchi, has spoken about the valuable lessons she learned while working with director Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with IANS, she said that one of the biggest takeaways from this experience was learning to accept herself. "Working with Anurag sir taught me about life as much as it taught me about acting."
Career breakthrough
Pinto on networking in film industry
Pinto also spoke about the role of networking in the film industry.
She recalled, "I wanted to meet Anurag Kashyap for a long time, and my agent finally arranged that meeting."
"During that interaction, he saw something in me that eventually led to Nishaanchi."
"If that meeting had never happened, I might not have got the film."
"So, networking is important because people need to know you before they can consider you for a role."
Film details
About 'Nishaanchi'
Directed by Kashyap, Nishaanchi was a joint writing effort by him, Ranjan Chandel, and Omjit Sahu.
The film starred Aaishvary Thackeray in double roles, with Pinto playing a key role alongside Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, and Vineet Kumar Singh.
Pinto and the rest of the cast also returned for Nishaanchi Part 2.
Meanwhile, Pinto was last seen in Netflix's Musafir Café.