Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana's 'Prem Keetanu' to release in October

Prem Keetanu tells the story of a group of boys who are struggling with college, friendship, love, and heartbreak.

The synopsis reads that story is about those "jinko college main na marks mile, na ummeed, na pyar, kuch mila to sirf dost aur khoob sare heartbreaks."

Meanwhile, it is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki (known for Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Aspirants).