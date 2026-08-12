Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana's 'Prem Keetanu' to release in October
What's the story
The much-awaited comedy-drama, Prem Keetanu, will hit theaters on October 2. The film features an ensemble cast of Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, Aafiya Sayed, and Nikhil Vijay. The film is the first project from Gaurav Verma's newly launched banner, Avanika Films. Verma has previously worked as an independent producer on films such as Darlings, Jawan, and Badla during his association with Red Chillies.
Plot
Story of 'Prem Keetanu'
Prem Keetanu tells the story of a group of boys who are struggling with college, friendship, love, and heartbreak.
The synopsis reads that story is about those "jinko college main na marks mile, na ummeed, na pyar, kuch mila to sirf dost aur khoob sare heartbreaks."
Meanwhile, it is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki (known for Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and Aspirants).
Twitter Post
See the poster here
GAURAV VERMA TURNS INDEPENDENT PRODUCER WITH 'PREM KEETANU' – RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED... #GauravVerma, who has been associated with several noteworthy films, turns independent producer with his newly established banner, Avanika Films.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2026
Gaurav has announced the worldwide theatrical… pic.twitter.com/fXA3hvdHUr
Other film
Pahariya's other project
Apart from Prem Keetanu, Pahariya also has the dark action thriller Naam - To Live Is War.
The film is presented by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.
It also features Varun Sharma, who is set to play a negative role for the first time.
Meanwhile, Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay are producing the project.