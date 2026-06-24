Vekaria dies aged 77 and CINTAA posts heartfelt tribute Entertainment Jun 24, 2026

Arvind Vekaria, a well-known face in Gujarati theater and cinema, has died at 77. His son Tanmay is familiar to many as Bagha from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The Cine and TV Artistes's Association (CINTAA) posted a heartfelt tribute, saying goodbye to "senior actor and theater personality Mr. Arvind Vekaria" and wishing him peace.