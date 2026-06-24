Vekaria dies aged 77 and CINTAA posts heartfelt tribute
Entertainment
Arvind Vekaria, a well-known face in Gujarati theater and cinema, has died at 77. His son Tanmay is familiar to many as Bagha from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
The Cine and TV Artistes's Association (CINTAA) posted a heartfelt tribute, saying goodbye to "senior actor and theater personality Mr. Arvind Vekaria" and wishing him peace.
Vekaria remembered for 'Yashoda' and 'Shaktimaan'
Vekaria made a lasting mark with his work in plays, movies like Yashoda, Rupiyo Nach Nachave, and Chhanu Chamaklo, plus a role in Shaktimaan.
His influence on Gujarati performing arts will be remembered for years, by both fans and fellow artists.