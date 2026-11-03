Vempati reimagines 'Hanuman Chalisa' in 'Kapisutra' at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan
Entertainment
Srimoyi Vempati's recent Kuchipudi production, Kapisutra - The Divine Algorithm of Bhakthi, reimagined the Hanuman Chalisa on stage at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
The show blended expressive dance, lively choreography, and scenes from the Ramayana, spotlighting Hanuman's devotion and courage in a way that felt fresh but still honored tradition.
Vempati and Rajan switch roles smoothly
Dancers like Vempati Lakshmi Kameshwari and Rhea Rajan switched roles smoothly, using strong expressions and tight teamwork to keep the story clear.
Keerthana Krishnamurthy's music and Surya Rao's lighting design made the whole experience more immersive.