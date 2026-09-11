Venice audience gives 'NAZA' 24-minute ovation to Abraham and Szor

NAZA, a new Israeli documentary from Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Racel Szor, wowed audiences at the Venice International Film Festival with a 24-minute standing ovation.

The film was shot secretly over three years in Tel Aviv and is built on investigative reports from +972 Magazine, Local Call, and The Guardian.

It features interviews with 24 Israeli military and intelligence whistleblowers whose identities were digitally hidden.