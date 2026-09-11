Venice audience gives 'NAZA' 24-minute ovation to Abraham and Szor
NAZA, a new Israeli documentary from Oscar-winning Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Racel Szor, wowed audiences at the Venice International Film Festival with a 24-minute standing ovation.
The film was shot secretly over three years in Tel Aviv and is built on investigative reports from +972 Magazine, Local Call, and The Guardian.
It features interviews with 24 Israeli military and intelligence whistleblowers whose identities were digitally hidden.
'NAZA' examines military killing system
NAZA digs into the military system behind more than 70,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza. Its title comes from an Israeli military term for civilian casualties, putting the focus on the real human cost of war.
Abraham shared that their goal was to highlight how "a system of killing" operates and how the world let it happen.
The Guardian produced the film alongside James Wilson as producer and Jonathan Glazer as executive producer.