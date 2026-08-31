Venice festival's 83rd edition opens Sep 2-12 with Boyle's 'Ink'

Get ready for star-packed premieres like Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine, Florian Zeller's Bunker, and Hirokazu Kore-eda's Look Back.

There's also buzz around Alex Gibney's Elon Musk documentary and Julia Loktev's nearly six-hour My Undesirable Friends: Part II, Exile.

Hollywood legends George Clooney and Ellen Burstyn are set to receive Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement: Clooney gets his at the opening ceremony.

Plus, Maggie Gyllenhaal leads the jury this year and will debut her short film < em>Flesh Impact out of competition.