Venice festival's 83rd edition opens Sep 2-12 with Boyle's 'Ink'
The 83rd Venice International Film Festival is happening September 2-12, 2026, on the Lido of Venice.
Recognized as one of the world's top film events, this year's fest kicks off with Danny Boyle's media drama Ink at the iconic Sala Grande.
Expect a mix of global cinema across venues like Sala Darsena and PalaBiennale, with sections including Venezia 83 and Orizzonti.
Venice premieres, Musk doc, Golden Lions
Get ready for star-packed premieres like Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine, Florian Zeller's Bunker, and Hirokazu Kore-eda's Look Back.
There's also buzz around Alex Gibney's Elon Musk documentary and Julia Loktev's nearly six-hour My Undesirable Friends: Part II, Exile.
Hollywood legends George Clooney and Ellen Burstyn are set to receive Golden Lions for Lifetime Achievement: Clooney gets his at the opening ceremony.
Plus, Maggie Gyllenhaal leads the jury this year and will debut her short film < em>Flesh Impact out of competition.