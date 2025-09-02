Next Article
Venice: 'The Smashing Machine' gives Dwayne Johnson his best-ever debut
Dwayne Johnson broke down in tears at this year's Venice Film Festival after his new movie, The Smashing Machine, received a huge 15-minute standing ovation.
In the film, he plays UFC champ Mike Kerr, diving into tough topics like addiction and marriage struggles alongside Emily Blunt.
The film moved not just the audience, but also creators
Director Benny Safdie—making his solo debut—and even the real Mike Kerr were moved to tears by the crowd's reaction.
Johnson went all-in for this gritty role, spending hours daily in prosthetics.
The film's warm reception stood out at a festival packed with stars like George Clooney.