Venkatesh's 'AK47' opens to 50cr global weekend box office haul
Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (AK47), starring Venkatesh, is off to a flying start, crossing the ₹50 crore mark globally within its first weekend.
The film, which dropped on October 30, saw a big surge at the box office and even pulled in over $1 million in the US.
This makes it Venkatesh's fifth movie to hit that milestone stateside.
'AK47' posts 31.40cr India net
Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, AK47 features Srinidhi Shetty and Nivetha Pethuraj alongside Venkatesh. The story follows Chittibabu, an everyday bank employee who suddenly lands into wealth.
In just three days, it earned ₹31.40 crore net in India. Sunday alone brought in ₹11.25 crore, while international audiences added ₹14.10 crore to the total.
The film's strong numbers show how much fans are connecting with both its story and star power.