Venky Atluri reportedly planning film with Nani
Entertainment
Director Venky Atluri, fresh off hits like Sir and Lucky Baskhar, is reportedly planning his next movie with Nani.
With The Paradise—Nani's upcoming film—now postponed to August 2026 due to pending shoots, there's a real chance he could team up with Atluri this year.
Nani's schedule opens up for potential collaboration
Nani's schedule just got a little more flexible: after wrapping up his London shoot with Sujeeth by June, he'll be open for something new.
If the collaboration happens, it'll bring together two fan-favorite talents and could kick off Atluri's next big venture after Son of Viswanatham.
Plus, The Paradise is set for a massive multilingual release later in 2026—with music by Anirudh Ravichander—which means there's a lot for fans to look forward to on both fronts.