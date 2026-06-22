'VenkyAnil5' promo 'Kathi Lanti Idea' teases Latha house shoot fun
The VenkyAnil5 crew just released a playful promo video, Kathi Lanti Idea, giving fans a peek at the fun behind-the-scenes energy before filming starts at Latha House.
The clip features stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh, Krithi Shetty, and composer G.V. Prakash Kumar, all joking around and clearly enjoying themselves.
Ravipudi gag, pooja kickstarts 'VenkyAnil5' production
Director Anil Ravipudi pitches a hilariously bizarre idea in the video: Daggubati marking his forehead with blood as a victory sign.
The cast bursts into laughter and shares witty banter online, making fans even more hyped.
Before this promo dropped, the team held a formal pooja ceremony with veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao and producer Allu Aravind giving the first clap, officially starting production for its big Sankranti 2027 release.