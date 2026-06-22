'VenkyAnil5' promo 'Kathi Lanti Idea' teases Latha house shoot fun

Ravipudi gag, pooja kickstarts 'VenkyAnil5' production

Director Anil Ravipudi pitches a hilariously bizarre idea in the video: Daggubati marking his forehead with blood as a victory sign.

The cast bursts into laughter and shares witty banter online, making fans even more hyped.

Before this promo dropped, the team held a formal pooja ceremony with veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao and producer Allu Aravind giving the first clap, officially starting production for its big Sankranti 2027 release.