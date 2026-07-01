Ventimiglia and Mariano welcome 2nd child in Instagram family photos
Entertainment
Milo Ventimiglia and model Jarah Mariano just welcomed their second baby, a boy named Rock-Anthony Makoa.
Mariano shared the news with sweet family photos on Instagram, including a shot of her hand, Ventimiglia's hand, and their 18-month-old daughter Ke'ala Coral's hand all holding onto the newborn's tiny fingers.
Mariano calls weeks 'chaos' as parents
Mariano called the last few weeks "chaos, but in the best possible way," as they adjust to being a family of five (including their dog Duke).
Their first child, Ke'ala Coral, was born shortly after the evacuation from Los Angeles wildfires in 2025.
Milo has said fatherhood changed him and he's excited for his kids to grow up together.