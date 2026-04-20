Venugopal, 41, dies of neuroendocrine carcinoma, 'Kasthooriman' and 'Bhagyajathakam' actor
Entertainment
Siddharth Venugopal, known for his roles in Malayalam TV hits like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam, died at 41 after a long fight with neuroendocrine carcinoma.
Actress Seema G Nair shared the news online, expressing her sadness and remembering him fondly.
Tributes highlight Venugopal's television legacy
Tributes quickly filled social media from fans and fellow actors. Kishore Sathya highlighted Siddharth's impact on screen, while Nair reflected on supporting him through his illness and finding comfort that he's now at peace.
Siddharth is survived by his mother and younger brother, with many remembering the mark he left on Malayalam television.