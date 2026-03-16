Vera Wang rocks chainmail dress at Oscars afterparty

Wang's designs for Grace and Bates

Wang is legendary for reinventing style on her own terms.

This year, her designs shined on Grace in blush pink couture and on Bates in a teal gown covered in 1,000 Swarovski crystals.

Whether it's platinum blonde hair at the BAFTAs or edgy bobs at the Met Gala, Wang keeps showing that creativity doesn't fade with time.