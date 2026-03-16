Vera Wang rocks chainmail dress at Oscars afterparty
Vera Wang turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with a bold chainmail dress featuring sheer thigh panels and an open racerback.
The 76-year-old designer paired her look with white leather gloves, oversized sunglasses, and a sleek ponytail, proving age is no barrier to making a statement.
She also created custom red carpet gowns for Mckenna Grace and Kathy Bates.
Wang's designs for Grace and Bates
Wang is legendary for reinventing style on her own terms.
This year, her designs shined on Grace in blush pink couture and on Bates in a teal gown covered in 1,000 Swarovski crystals.
Whether it's platinum blonde hair at the BAFTAs or edgy bobs at the Met Gala, Wang keeps showing that creativity doesn't fade with time.
Fearless fashion choices
Wang's fearless fashion choices remind us that style has no age limit, and that confidence never goes out of fashion.
If you're into self-expression or just want inspo for breaking the mold (no matter your age), Wang is still setting trends worth watching.