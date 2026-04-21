Verma joins 'Tum Dena Saath Mera' as Jha's sister's fiance
Entertainment
Manish D Verma, who you might know from Beyhadh 2 and Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, is the latest addition to Tum Dena Saath Mera.
He'll be playing a positive character who's engaged to Sriti Jha's on-screen sister, joining leads Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti in the family drama.
Verma role shakes up family dynamics
Verma's role is set to shake up the show's family dynamics with both warmth and a bit of friction. According to him, this part lets him explore a more emotionally strong side of his acting.
The makers hope his entry will keep viewers hooked with new storylines and deeper connections between characters.