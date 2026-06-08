Vertical actors are reshaping Indian micro-dramas with 50 portrait-mode episodes

Micro-drama actors earn ₹1L-3.5L

This new format is giving actors a second shot at stardom. Piyush Sahdev says The Secret Khiladi brought him back into the spotlight, while Karanvir Bohra calls vertical acting the "highest gear" because it demands quick thinking and strong delivery.

With earnings of ₹1 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh per project and at least three series a month, micro-dramas offer both recognition and solid pay for those who can keep up.