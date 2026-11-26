Veruschka, one of fashion's earliest supermodels, dies at 87
What's the story
Vera von Lehndorff, better known as Veruschka, the renowned German supermodel and actor, has died at 87. She was one of the world's first supermodels and had famously appeared in Michelangelo Antonioni's Blow-Up. Her death was confirmed by a relative to the German newspaper Bild on Wednesday. The publication reported that she passed away at her home in Berlin, surrounded by friends and family. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Emotional farewell
Photographer Franco Rubartelli paid tribute to her
Photographer Franco Rubartelli, her former partner and longtime creative collaborator, paid tribute to her on Instagram. He revealed they had recently reconnected after over 50 years apart.
"I don't know how to say goodbye to someone who has just come back," he wrote in Spanish.
"She wasn't just a great model...it would get into the soul of whoever watched her."
Career path
Early life and beginnings as a model
Born Vera Gottliebe Anna Grafin von Lehndorff-Steinort in East Prussia in 1939, Veruschka's childhood was marked by World War II.
Her father was executed for his role in a failed plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler when she was just five years old.
She later studied art in Florence, Italy, where photographer Ugo Mulas discovered her in 1959 and set her on the path to an international modeling career.
Legacy
Her modeling and acting career
Veruschka became a prominent face of 1960s and '70s fashion, appearing on American Vogue covers and working with photographers Richard Avedon and Irving Penn.
She also had roles in films such as Blow-Up (1966) and Casino Royale (2006).
Her work included body painting, staged portraits, and invented personas.
Berlin's Museum fur Fotografie exhibited her Veruschka Self-Portraits in 2006.