Veteran Bollywood actor Dinyar Tirandaz dies in Mumbai

Career highlights

Career in films and television

Tirandaz was a respected character actor whose career spanned television, films, and theater. He made his acting debut with the 1984 film Duniya and steadily established himself as a dependable performer known for bringing authenticity to every role. On television, he was part of popular shows like Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi, and his most beloved role was Mr. Keki Daruwala in the cult sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke.