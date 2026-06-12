Veteran Bollywood actor Dinyar Tirandaz dies in Mumbai
What's the story
Veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz, who was a prominent figure in Indian television and cinema for decades, has died in Mumbai. He was reportedly 69 years old. The news of his demise was shared on social media on Thursday, leaving fans and industry colleagues heartbroken. Known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable supporting roles, Tirandaz left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry.
Condolences
His death announcement on social media
The news of Tirandaz's passing was first shared by the Facebook group Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide - The Hyderabadi Page. The post read, "Mr Dinyar Tirandaz, brother of Late Rustom Tirandaz, has left for his heavenly abode. Paidust today at Wadia Bungli, Bombay, at 3:45pm." Actor Suresh Menon commented, "Om Shanti," while actor Chitrangda Singh shared folded-hands emojis as a mark of respect.
Career highlights
Career in films and television
Tirandaz was a respected character actor whose career spanned television, films, and theater. He made his acting debut with the 1984 film Duniya and steadily established himself as a dependable performer known for bringing authenticity to every role. On television, he was part of popular shows like Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi, and his most beloved role was Mr. Keki Daruwala in the cult sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke.
Film legacy
His work in films
Tirandaz also had a successful run in Bollywood as a character actor. He appeared in several notable films such as Hello Brother, Albela, Chalte Chalte, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Kya Kehna, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, and Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal. His comic flair and effortless charm made him a favorite among audiences. He was the late politician Rustom Tirandaz's brother. May he rest in peace.