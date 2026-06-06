Veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar on ventilator support
What's the story
Veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar (56) has been hospitalized in Kochi due to health complications. The National Award-winning actor is currently on ventilator support and undergoing treatment under close medical supervision, reported ANI. The news has left several well-wishers and members of the film fraternity worried.
Medical update
Kumar has been in ICU for some time
While the hospital authorities have confirmed that Kumar is in the ICU, they have not disclosed whether his current health scare is related to any of his pre-existing ailments. The actor has been battling a liver-related illness for some time now, and it is unclear if this new development is connected to that.
Career highlights
His filmography includes 'Kalyanaraman,' 'Punjabi House'
Kumar was last seen in Dileep's Bha Bha Ba and Sreenath Bhasi's Azadi. He is also the father of actor Chandu Salim Kumar, who has appeared in acclaimed films like Malik and Manjummel Boys. The senior actor has delivered memorable performances in films such as Kalyanaraman, Punjabi House, C.I.D. Moosa, Chattambinaadu, and Ee Parakkum Thalika.
Awards and opinions
Kumar's thoughts on current state of comedy films
Kumar has also won critical acclaim for his performances in Adaminte Makan Abu and Achanurangatha Veedu. Despite his health issues, he has continued to act in films. Earlier this year, he expressed disappointment over the current state of comedy films during an interaction reported by Manorama Online. He said there were numerous good comedy films back in the day, but now "the industry lacks good comedy films that really make you laugh."