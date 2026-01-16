Veteran actor Sarada gets Kerala's top film honor

A jury led by Sreekumaran Thampi picked Sarada for the 32nd J.C. Daniel Award. The panel included well-known names like Urvashi and Balu Kiriyath, making it a big nod from industry veterans.

Sarada: More than just an actor

Starting out in 1965 with Inapravukal, Sarada has acted in over 125 films and is widely known as Malayalam cinema's "Tragedy Queen;" her notable films include Murappennu and Yakshi.

She's won three National Film Awards for Best Actress and even had her own retrospective at the International Film Festival of Kerala—a first for any Malayalam actress.