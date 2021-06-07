Veteran actor Tarla Joshi no more

Veteran actor Tarla Joshi, known for featuring on shows like Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and Bandini, has passed away due to heart attack. She was in her early 90s. Anju Mahendroo, her co-star from the Star Plus show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, took to Twitter to inform her fans that the actor breathed her last on Sunday.

Quote

Tarla Joshi portrayed role of 'Badi Beeji' on the show

Tarla Joshi played the role of Badi Beeji on the show. "The whole team of 'EHMMBH' is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack. Will miss you Baa Rest in eternal peace," Mahendroo tweeted.

Details

The actor had not been keeping well

Aasiya Kazi, who worked with Joshi on the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bandini, told PTI that the actor was not keeping well when she spoke to her a few months ago. Kazi, who played the lead role as Santu on the 2009 soap opera, remembered Tarla Joshi as a gentlewoman with whom she shared a special bond.

Background

We used to share a room during 'Bandini': Kazi

Kazi said, "She didn't have any health issues, there was just her age factor. I had spoken to her son and he told me she was doing fine. She was a gentlewoman." "We used to share a room during Bandini and I had a special connection with her. I would call her once a month to check up on her health," she added.

Films and TV serials

Tarla Joshi had also worked in Gujarati films

Nia Sharma, who played her granddaughter on Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, paid tributes to the actor on Instagram. Tarla Joshi appeared on the popular comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as Satish Shah's mother. She also featured in Gujarati films like Majiyara Haiya (1969), Ame Pardeshi Paan (1976), and the Hindi feature drama Gandhi My Father, produced by Anil Kapoor.