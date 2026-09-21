Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee (71) dies after cancer battle

In 1976, Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with Dulal Guha's Khaan Dost. She later appeared in Basu Chatterjee's Safed Jhoot, Dillagi, and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.

After Dujane in the 1980s, she took a long hiatus before returning for Chandra Barot's Ashrita (1990), her last film.

She reportedly lived in Mumbai for several years after retiring from the industry and had largely stayed away from the public eye.