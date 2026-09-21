Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee (71) dies after cancer battle
What's the story
Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee, known for her films in the 1970s and 1980s, has passed away at 71. She died on Sunday night at a private hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer for nearly a year, per reports. She was one of the most recognizable faces of Bengali cinema and had worked with several leading actors, including Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, and Ranjit Mullick.
Career highlights
Mukherjee's prolific career in Bengali cinema
Born in Kolkata in 1955, Mukherjee began her acting career at 17 with Chitta Bose's Shesh Parba (1972).
However, it was Dinen Gupta's Marjina Abdulla that cemented her status as a leading actor.
She played the titular role and became widely popular, appearing in several Bengali films during her peak years.
Her filmography includes Nishikanya, Mouchak, Kabi, Hotel Snow Fox, Pratima, Bandhan, and Prarthana.
Bollywood ventures
Her work in Hindi films
In 1976, Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with Dulal Guha's Khaan Dost. She later appeared in Basu Chatterjee's Safed Jhoot, Dillagi, and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.
After Dujane in the 1980s, she took a long hiatus before returning for Chandra Barot's Ashrita (1990), her last film.
She reportedly lived in Mumbai for several years after retiring from the industry and had largely stayed away from the public eye.
Industry tribute
Prosenjit Chatterjee mourns her death
The news of Mukherjee's demise has sent shockwaves through the Bengali film fraternity.
Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief, saying, "The news of Mithu Mukhopadhyay's passing is extremely heartbreaking. Her memory and her work will live on forever among us. With deepest respects."
The All Indian Cine Workers Association also paid tribute, remembering her contribution to Indian cinema and her memorable performances.