Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray dies at 72

Career highlights

Ray's illustrious career and achievements

Born on July 27, 1954, in Cuttack, Ray studied cinematography at the Film and Television Institute (FTI), Bengaluru, according to PTI. Over his decades-long career, he won the Odisha State Film Award for Best Cinematography five times. He worked on over 80 Odia films, around 15 Bengali films, and several Chhattisgarhi productions. His work also extended to documentaries and television serials.