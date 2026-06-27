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Home / News / Entertainment News / Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray dies at 72
Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray dies at 72
Ray was 72 years old

Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray dies at 72

By Isha Sharma
Jun 27, 2026
02:07 pm
What's the story

Dillip Ray, a veteran cinematographer who made significant contributions to Odia and Bengali cinema, passed away on Friday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after a brief illness. His family confirmed the news on Saturday. Ray (72) is survived by his wife and three daughters. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences over Ray's demise, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the state's cultural and artistic community.

Career highlights

Ray's illustrious career and achievements

Born on July 27, 1954, in Cuttack, Ray studied cinematography at the Film and Television Institute (FTI), Bengaluru, according to PTI. Over his decades-long career, he won the Odisha State Film Award for Best Cinematography five times. He worked on over 80 Odia films, around 15 Bengali films, and several Chhattisgarhi productions. His work also extended to documentaries and television serials.

Filmography

His contributions to Odia cinema

Ray's filmography includes several critically acclaimed Odia films such as Tisandhya, Baje Bainsi Nache Ghungura, Chaka Bhaunri, Ei Ta Dunia, Mamata Ra Dora, Majhi Pahacha and Bidhira Bidhana. His artistic contributions have left a lasting impact on the Odia film industry.

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