Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray dies at 72
What's the story
Dillip Ray, a veteran cinematographer who made significant contributions to Odia and Bengali cinema, passed away on Friday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after a brief illness. His family confirmed the news on Saturday. Ray (72) is survived by his wife and three daughters. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences over Ray's demise, calling it an "irreparable loss" to the state's cultural and artistic community.
Career highlights
Ray's illustrious career and achievements
Born on July 27, 1954, in Cuttack, Ray studied cinematography at the Film and Television Institute (FTI), Bengaluru, according to PTI. Over his decades-long career, he won the Odisha State Film Award for Best Cinematography five times. He worked on over 80 Odia films, around 15 Bengali films, and several Chhattisgarhi productions. His work also extended to documentaries and television serials.
Filmography
His contributions to Odia cinema
Ray's filmography includes several critically acclaimed Odia films such as Tisandhya, Baje Bainsi Nache Ghungura, Chaka Bhaunri, Ei Ta Dunia, Mamata Ra Dora, Majhi Pahacha and Bidhira Bidhana. His artistic contributions have left a lasting impact on the Odia film industry.