Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj cremated with full state honors

Career highlights

More about Bhagyaraj's prolific career

Bhagyaraj began his career as an assistant to director Bharathiraja, taking on small roles in films like 16 Vayathinile before penning scripts for Bharathiraja's Kizhake Pogum Rayil and Tik Tik Tik. He made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979 and went on to carve a unique niche as an actor-auteur, often writing, directing, and starring in his films. His breakout came with Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), which won him the Filmfare Best Actor award.