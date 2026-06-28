Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj cremated with full state honors
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj was cremated at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium in Chennai on Sunday. The 73-year-old passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. His mortal remains were kept at his Nungambakkam residence, where film industry members, political leaders, and fans paid their last respects.
Procession details
Actors Parthiban, Sarathkumar carried his casket
After the last rites at his residence, Bhagyaraj's body was taken in a funeral procession through the streets of Chennai to the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium. Actors R Parthiban and R Sarathkumar were seen carrying the casket along with family members. A floral tribute that read, "With Love, Yours, Bhagyaraj," and a photograph of the late filmmaker with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran (MGR) were part of the procession.
Final farewell
Bhagyaraj was given full state honors
At the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium, Bhagyaraj was given full state honors. After the ceremonial honors, his mortal remains were cremated in the presence of family members, colleagues, and admirers. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had announced on Saturday that state honors would be accorded at Bhagyaraj's funeral as a mark of respect for his contributions to Tamil cinema.
Career highlights
More about Bhagyaraj's prolific career
Bhagyaraj began his career as an assistant to director Bharathiraja, taking on small roles in films like 16 Vayathinile before penning scripts for Bharathiraja's Kizhake Pogum Rayil and Tik Tik Tik. He made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979 and went on to carve a unique niche as an actor-auteur, often writing, directing, and starring in his films. His breakout came with Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), which won him the Filmfare Best Actor award.
Personal details
His family and notable achievements in cinema
Bhagyaraj was first married to actor Praveena, who passed away in 1983. He later married actor Poornima Jayaram, with whom he had two children, Saranya and Shanthanu. Both of them have acted in films. Bhagyaraj remained active in the industry until recently, appearing in films like Kanithan, Thupparivaalan, and Ponmagal Vandhal. He was also honored with the SIIMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.