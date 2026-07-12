Veteran Malayalam actor Rajasekharan dies at home in Chingavanam, Kottayam
Entertainment
Malayalam actor SI Rajasekharan, known for playing tough cops and memorable villains, passed away on Sunday at his home in Chingavanam, Kottayam.
From the 1980s onwards, he appeared in more than 100 films and several TV serials, leaving a lasting impression on fans and filmmakers.
Mammootty posts tribute to Rajasekharan
Rajasekharan is remembered for standout roles in movies like Rajavinte Makan, Sethurama Iyer CBI, and No. 20 Madras Mail.
He often teamed up with director Joshiy for some iconic films that shaped Malayalam cinema.
Superstar Mammootty honored him online with a heartfelt "Tributes to actor SI Rajasekharan."
His versatile acting made him a favorite across generations. His loss is felt deeply throughout the industry.