Veteran Malayalam actor Rajasekharan dies at home in Chingavanam, Kottayam

Mammootty posts tribute to Rajasekharan

Rajasekharan is remembered for standout roles in movies like Rajavinte Makan, Sethurama Iyer CBI, and No. 20 Madras Mail.

He often teamed up with director Joshiy for some iconic films that shaped Malayalam cinema.

Superstar Mammootty honored him online with a heartfelt "Tributes to actor SI Rajasekharan."

His versatile acting made him a favorite across generations. His loss is felt deeply throughout the industry.