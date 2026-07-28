Pavala Shyamala (75) dies days after being found on streets
What's the story
Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala (75) passed away in the early hours of Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest, as per local reports. She was undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital for age-related health complications when she suffered the fatal heart attack. The news of her demise was confirmed by a spokesperson who revealed that she had been battling severe health issues for some time.
Career journey
A look at her career
Born Nethi Syamala in Amaravathi, Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, she began her career in theater before entering films.
She made her acting debut with Babai Abbai and went on to become a reliable supporting actor in several popular Telugu films such as Challenge, Srivariki Premalekha, Mogudu Pellalu, Ida Prapancham, Swarnakamalam, Babu Bangaram, Guntur Talkies, Shourya, Nenu Local, and Mathu Vadalara.
Personal challenges
She struggled financially in recent years
In her personal life, Shyamala faced several challenges. She lost her mother in childhood and later her husband shortly after their daughter's birth.
In recent years, she struggled financially while dealing with health issues.
A few weeks ago, it was reported that she was denied treatment at a private hospital due to lack of funds.
She was found on the streets by locals who alerted the police, and the police shifted her to RK Foundation for immediate help.
Industry support
Her treatment was organized by producer Dil Raju
After news of her condition came to light, several members of the Telugu film industry came forward with financial help for her treatment.
Producer Dil Raju, who is also the chair of the Film Development Corporation, reportedly organized medical assistance after learning about her situation.
A video later released showed Shyamala and her daughter thanking him and his team for their support during this tough time. Her daughter also had medical issues.
Fundraising initiative
Fundraising campaign was started by Raj & DK
This wasn't the first time Shyamala had suffered. In 2021, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK) started a fundraising campaign after revealing the financial crisis she was facing.
The fundraiser revealed that Shyamala's daughter was bedridden with tuberculosis and that the actor had sold her awards and trophies to meet household expenses.
Over the years, actors such as Sai Durgha Tej, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun have also offered her support.