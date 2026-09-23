'VIBE' sees jump in earnings; total reaches ₹13cr by Day-5

The film's box office performance has been uneven since its release on September 18.

On Day 1, VIBE collected ₹1.7 crore with an occupancy of 14%. The earnings jumped to ₹2.75 crore on Day 2 and reached ₹3 crore on Day 3, marking the highest collection so far.

However, the earnings dipped to ₹0.9 crore on Day 4 before witnessing a resurgence on Day 5 with a collection of ₹1.15 crore and an occupancy of over 20%.