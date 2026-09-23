'VIBE' sees jump in earnings; total reaches ₹13cr by Day-5
What's the story
The Hindi film VIBE has seen a significant increase in its box office earnings on the fifth day of release. The movie raked in a net of ₹1.15 crore across 2,553 shows on Tuesday, taking its total India gross collection to ₹11.35 crore and total India net collection to ₹9.5 crore so far. Kunal Kemmu stars in and directs the comedy film.
Global impact
'VIBE' rakes in ₹25 lakh overseas
In addition to its domestic success, VIBE has also made a mark internationally.
The film added ₹0.25 crore to its overseas collection on Day 5, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹1.75 crore.
This surge in earnings has pushed the worldwide gross collection of VIBE to an impressive ₹13.1 crore so far.
Collection trend
Looking at the film's box office collection so far
The film's box office performance has been uneven since its release on September 18.
On Day 1, VIBE collected ₹1.7 crore with an occupancy of 14%. The earnings jumped to ₹2.75 crore on Day 2 and reached ₹3 crore on Day 3, marking the highest collection so far.
However, the earnings dipped to ₹0.9 crore on Day 4 before witnessing a resurgence on Day 5 with a collection of ₹1.15 crore and an occupancy of over 20%.
Regional analysis
Regional performance and occupancy details
The film's performance has varied across different regions.
The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the highest occupancy at 32%, while Mumbai and Ahmedabad followed with occupancies of 22.8% and 14.3%, respectively.
Bengaluru, Pune, Surat, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Chennai also contributed to the film's overall earnings with varying occupancies throughout the day.