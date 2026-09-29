Kunal Kemmu's 'VIBE' struggles; total gross at ₹18.5cr

VIBE started its second week with ₹50L on Friday (September 25) and saw a spike in collections over the weekend. The film earned ₹90L on Saturday (September 26) and another ₹90L on Sunday (September 27).

However, the overall occupancy rate dipped to 15% by Day 11.

The Hindi 2D version of VIBE had an overall occupancy of 11.94% on its 11th day, with morning screenings at 6.15%, afternoon shows at 12%, and evening screenings at 11.46%.