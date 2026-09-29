Kunal Kemmu's 'VIBE' struggles; total gross at ₹18.5cr
What's the story
The Hindi action thriller comedy VIBE, directed by and starring Kunal Kemmu, has added ₹25L to its India net collection on its 11th day at the box office. The film had 519 shows on Monday (September 28), per Sacnilk. This brings the total India net collection to ₹13.8cr and the total India gross collection to ₹16.46cr. Its global gross stands at ₹18.5cr. It is struggling after completing a week in theaters.
Box office performance
Looking at the film in numbers
VIBE started its second week with ₹50L on Friday (September 25) and saw a spike in collections over the weekend. The film earned ₹90L on Saturday (September 26) and another ₹90L on Sunday (September 27).
However, the overall occupancy rate dipped to 15% by Day 11.
The Hindi 2D version of VIBE had an overall occupancy of 11.94% on its 11th day, with morning screenings at 6.15%, afternoon shows at 12%, and evening screenings at 11.46%.
Directorial debut
More about 'VIBE'
VIBE is Kemmu's second film as a writer and director, following his 2024 debut Madgaon Express. The film also marks his debut as a producer.
Apart from Kemmu, the movie stars Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. Vanshika Dhir makes her acting debut with this project, which blends action, thriller, and comedy genres in Hindi.