'Love & War': Vicky Kaushal looks broody in first-look poster
What's the story
The first-look poster of Vicky Kaushal from the upcoming period war drama Love & War was unveiled on Saturday. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The movie is one of the most awaited films of 2027 as it will mark Bhansali's next directorial venture after Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Poster analysis
Kaushal looks tough and intense
In the poster, Kaushal is seen holding a silver Zippo-style lighter in his right hand, lighting a cigarette with it.
His intense gaze and slightly furrowed brows give him a tough look. He sports a thick mustache and has visible scars on his forehead.
A gold ring on his right hand catches the light as he stares directly into the camera with an intense expression.
His dark green background is in complete contrast to Kapoor's breezy blue backdrop.
Film details
'Love & War' to release on January 21, 2027
Love & War is the first collaboration between Kaushal and Bhansali. The film also stars Kapoor and Bhatt, marking their first project together under Bhansali's direction.
Earlier this week, character posters of Kapoor and Bhatt were also released, giving fans a glimpse into their characters in the film. Bhatt plays a dancer and was presented with a royal red poster.
The movie is set to hit theaters on January 21, 2027.
Film genre
Period romantic drama set against backdrop of war
Not much is known about the film's plot, but earlier reports suggest that Love & War is set against the backdrop of war and is a period romantic drama.
Kapoor and Kaushal reportedly play Indian Air Force officers whose lives intersect with Bhatt's character, creating a love triangle amid the larger conflict.
The film has been written by Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta.