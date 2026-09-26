'Love & War': Vicky Kaushal looks broody in first-look poster 

In the poster, Kaushal is seen holding a silver Zippo-style lighter in his right hand, lighting a cigarette with it.

His intense gaze and slightly furrowed brows give him a tough look. He sports a thick mustache and has visible scars on his forehead.

A gold ring on his right hand catches the light as he stares directly into the camera with an intense expression.

His dark green background is in complete contrast to Kapoor's breezy blue backdrop.