'Love & War': Vicky is obsessive 'aashiq' in second poster 

The second poster of Love & War features Kaushal's character waiting in a fountain with flowers.

The caption reads, "Woh deewana hai. Uska intezaar hai..."

This has led fans to speculate about his role in the film, whether he will be an obsessive lover or a villain in the love triangle with Kapoor and Bhatt.

The film is reportedly about "two strong-willed Army officers" whose lives are intertwined with a woman, leading to an intricate romance.