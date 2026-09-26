'Love & War': Vicky is obsessive 'aashiq' in second poster
What's the story
The latest poster of Vicky Kaushal from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has been unveiled, showcasing a more romantic side of the actor's character. The first poster had a menacing vibe, while this one features Kaushal submerged in a fountain with flowers. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, will hit theaters on January 21, 2027.
Character details
He gives off one-sided lover vibes
The second poster of Love & War features Kaushal's character waiting in a fountain with flowers.
The caption reads, "Woh deewana hai. Uska intezaar hai..."
This has led fans to speculate about his role in the film, whether he will be an obsessive lover or a villain in the love triangle with Kapoor and Bhatt.
The film is reportedly about "two strong-willed Army officers" whose lives are intertwined with a woman, leading to an intricate romance.
Production details
Most expensive film by Bhansali
Love & War marks Bhansali's reunion with his Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi stars. The film has been in production for two years, enduring multiple delays and reshoots. It's also reportedly Bhansali's most expensive project to date.
He has co-written the screenplay with Ila Bedi Dutta and is also the editor and composer of the film.
Character insights
Bhatt and Kapoor's characters in 'Love & War'
In Love & War, Bhatt plays a cabaret dancer in a fancy club. She is seen in a glittering red sequined dress, ready to perform on stage.
Kapoor's character is shown driving a vintage convertible with a bullet wound and a bleeding arm. He also sports a mustache for his role as a military officer.
Till now, Kaushal's posters look the most three-dimensional, telling a story about his character.