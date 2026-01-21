Vicky Kaushal teams up with Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar 2—The Revenge'
Vicky Kaushal is back as Major Vihaan Shergill in "Dhurandhar 2—The Revenge," hitting theaters on March 19, 2026.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film brings together a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.
This sequel also connects with Kaushal's role from "URI: The Surgical Strike," making it a cool crossover moment for fans.
What else to know
Akshaye Khanna shows up in flashback scenes, and the teaser has received clearance from the CBFC with an "A" certificate.
Fun fact: Kaushal's scenes were shot before the first Dhurandhar even came out!
The film is set for a big box office clash with Yash's much-anticipated "Toxic—A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups."
Keep an eye out—the teaser drops soon.