Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' delayed to 2027 due to 'SLB' film

Vicky Kaushal's big mythological film Mahavatar won't hit theaters until 2027, after originally being set for December 2026.

The main reason? Kaushal is busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which started filming in late 2024 and is expected to continue until the third quarter of 2025.

Because of this, Mahavatar—directed by Amar Kaushik—will only start filming in April 2026.