Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' delayed to 2027 due to 'SLB' film
Vicky Kaushal's big mythological film Mahavatar won't hit theaters until 2027, after originally being set for December 2026.
The main reason? Kaushal is busy shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which started filming in late 2024 and is expected to continue until the third quarter of 2025.
Because of this, Mahavatar—directed by Amar Kaushik—will only start filming in April 2026.
Meanwhile, here's more about both films
Love And War is a major project too, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside Kaushal, and is aiming for a March 2026 release.
Meanwhile, producer Dinesh Vijan called Mahavatar Maddock Films's "biggest project yet," with deep roots in Indian mythology. Kaushal plays Chiranjeevi Parashurama.
Both films are shaping up to be pretty epic!