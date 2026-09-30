Victoria Arlen recounts 2021 crisis for National Suicide Prevention Month

A life-changing 3am call with her mom helped her choose hope over giving up.

She started therapy, leaned on friends and family, and even bounced back after a severe relapse in December 2025 that briefly took away her mobility again.

Now, Victoria encourages others to reach out for help, saying Victoria encourages others to reach out for help, saying, "There is strength in vulnerability."

Her story is all about not being afraid to speak up or lean on your community when things get hard.