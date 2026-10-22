Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan reunite for Ritesh Batra's next

Apart from Balan, Khan will also share screen space with Mélanie Laurent.

The French actor-director-singer has made a name for herself in both French and Hollywood films.

She is best known for her role as Shosanna Dreyfus in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds.

She has also been a part of Fauda, Now You See Me, and Murder Mystery 2.