Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan reunite for Ritesh Batra's next
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan are reuniting for an upcoming project after 19 years. The duo, last seen together in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007), is currently shooting in Mumbai under the direction of Ritesh Batra, reported Variety India. Despite the long gap, sources on set say it feels like they never parted ways.
New addition
Mélanie Laurent also part of drama
Apart from Balan, Khan will also share screen space with Mélanie Laurent.
The French actor-director-singer has made a name for herself in both French and Hollywood films.
She is best known for her role as Shosanna Dreyfus in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds.
She has also been a part of Fauda, Now You See Me, and Murder Mystery 2.
Director's vision
About the film and director
Batra, who has worked with Robert Redford, Jim Broadbent, and Irrfan Khan, is now helming Khan in what is said to be his most challenging role yet.
The film will reportedly be a love story set against a familial backdrop.
Batra shot to fame with The Lunchbox (2013), starring Irrfan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Lillete Dubey.