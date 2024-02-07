'Crakk' releases on February 23

'Crakk': Vidyut Jammwal starrer brings 7 international action directors onboard

By Aikantik Bag 05:31 pm Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Get ready for an adrenaline rush as Vidyut Jammwal and director Aditya Datt team up once again for the action-packed sports thriller, Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa. Set to hit theaters on February 23, this highly anticipated film is produced by Jammwal and Action Hero Films, marking Jammwal's second production venture under this banner. Reports suggest that the makers have roped in seven international action directors to helm the nerve-bending action set pieces.

Action

More details about the action sequences

The Datt directorial has brought action choreographers from countries like Spain, South Africa, Italy, and Germany. These experts promise to deliver a dynamic blend of heart-pounding stunts, including slacklining, BMX cycling, rollerblading, and intense hand-to-hand combat. This collaboration aims to provide audiences with a thrilling and visually captivating cinematic treat.

Direction

Datt's style of blending action and storytelling

Datt emphasized the significance of storytelling in action scenes and stated, "I write my action sequences in detail, including the emotions I want the scenes to convey. In an extreme sports action thriller, this becomes all the more crucial. Stunts have the danger of becoming boring after a point. So, storytelling is important." The movie stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson, among others.