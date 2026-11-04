Vij considers quitting 'Bigg Boss 20' after family message row
Entertainment
On the latest Bigg Boss 20 episode, things got heated when Mahhi Vij said she might quit the show.
It happened during a family message segment, where Love Gill's mom accused Mahhi of making hurtful comments about her daughter, a claim Mahhi firmly denied.
Vij blames 'Bigg Boss 20' editing
Mahhi also called out the producers, saying they were accusing the makers of selectively showing her comments and targeting her.
The whole situation really showed how tough it is for contestants to manage both their real feelings and what viewers see on TV.