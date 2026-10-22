Vij refused Bhanushali's alimony on 'Bigg Boss 20' for Tara
Entertainment
On Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi Vij shared why she chose not to accept alimony during her divorce from Jay Bhanushali, even though the judge suggested it.
She explained that she did not want his money and wanted him to earn it, showing her focus on building a secure future for their daughter Tara through her own efforts.
Vij stresses independence and peaceful resolution
Vij opened up about navigating life as a single mother, making Tara's well-being and her own independence top priorities.
While Bhanushali supports what she does, Vij emphasized she's dedicated to raising Tara herself and prefers settling conflicts peacefully.
Her story highlights self-reliance and mutual respect even after separation.