Vijay and Sornalingam divorce hearing delayed, next date August 7
Entertainment
The high-profile divorce between Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam has been delayed again.
Neither showed up for the scheduled court date on June 15, so the next hearing is set for August 7.
The case has been making headlines, but updates have been slow.
Sornalingam files divorce, alleges Vijay affair
Sangeeta filed for divorce in February after 25 years together, accusing actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay of having an affair with actress Trisha Krishnan. Despite promises to end things, she claims it continued.
The couple, married since 2001, had already been living apart before this legal move.