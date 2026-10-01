Vijay announces 50L for Kasthuri Rajamani's Asian Para Games silver
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is celebrating local talent after Kasthuri Rajamani grabbed silver in women's 67-kilogram powerlifting at the Asian Para Games in Japan.
Calling her win a proud moment for Tamil Nadu and India, Vijay announced she'll receive a ₹50 lakh reward from the state.
Vijay pledges 50L to Sivarajan Solaimalai
Vijay also gave a shout-out to Sivarajan Solaimalai from the Indian men's badminton doubles team, who brought home another silver. He'll get the same ₹50 lakh incentive.
These gestures highlight how Tamil Nadu is backing its athletes and cheering them on as they shine internationally.