Vijay Antony's 'Shakthi Thirumagan' to hit theaters this Friday

Cast and crew of the film

Alongside Antony, you'll see Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, and Trupthi Ravindra.

Arun Prabu (of Aruvi fame) directs, while Antony pulls triple duty as star, producer, and music composer.

Shelley R Calist handles cinematography and Raymond Derrick Crasta takes care of editing.

With action by Dinsa and art direction from Sreeraman, the movie runs for two hours and 37 minutes and carries a U/A rating—so most can catch it on the big screen.