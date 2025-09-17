Vijay Antony's 'Shakthi Thirumagan' to hit theaters this Friday
Vijay Antony's milestone 25th film, Shakthi Thirumagan, is landing in cinemas on September 19 after a slight date change. This Tamil political thriller is set to face off with Kiss and Thandakaaranyam at the box office.
The trailer, already racking up over three million views, teases a story packed with political chaos and a daring heist that shakes the government amid political corruption.
Cast and crew of the film
Alongside Antony, you'll see Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, and Trupthi Ravindra.
Arun Prabu (of Aruvi fame) directs, while Antony pulls triple duty as star, producer, and music composer.
Shelley R Calist handles cinematography and Raymond Derrick Crasta takes care of editing.
With action by Dinsa and art direction from Sreeraman, the movie runs for two hours and 37 minutes and carries a U/A rating—so most can catch it on the big screen.